Why the Steelers Might Want to Trade for 49ers QB Brock Purdy
The Steelers have no starting quarterback. Here's why they might try to make the 49ers an offer for Brock Purdy they can't refuse.
Russell Wilson signed with the Giants, Justin Fields signed with the Jets and the only quarterback left on the Steelers roster are Mason Rudolph and Skylar Thompson. They don't seem overly eager to sign Aaron Rodgers (who is?).
The Steelers also own the 21st pick in the draft, which means they probably can't draft a Day 1 starter. Three years ago, they drafted Kenny Pickett with the 20th pick in the 2022 Draft. He currently is a backup quarterback on his third team in four seasons. I'm guessing the Steelers don't want to make that mistake again this year in what is considered a poor quarterback class.
For the past couple years, the Steelers probably have been kicking themselves that they drafted Pickett over Purdy. Remember, Purdy was the last pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. Picket was the first quarterback taken. The Steelers whiffed big time.
Now, they can fix that mistake by trading their first-round pick, No. 21, to the 49ers for Purdy and signing him to a long-term extension.
The Steelers are desperate for stability at the position after having none since Ben Roethlisberger retired in 2021. And the 49ers don't seem eager to give Brock Purdy a contract that's worth more than $50 million per season on average.
The 49ers have thrived when their starting quarterback is cheap. That's their formula for success. It allows them to spend lots of money on other players.
So if Shedeur Sanders drops to the 11th pick, the 49ers could take him and trade Purdy to the Steelers. Sanders might not be better than Purdy, but he would be significantly cheaper than him for the next five years, which means the 49ers' roster would be much better if Sanders were the quarterback than if Purdy were the quarterback.
The 49ers also could sign Aaron Rodgers to a one- or two-year deal. Or they could simply roll with Mac Jones as the starter.
They have so many options other than paying Purdy everything he wants. Let's see what they choose to do.