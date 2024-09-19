Why the 49ers Are Throwing So Few Play-Action Passes This Season
SANTA CLARA -- The 49ers offense looks different this season.
It's usually based on run plays and play-action passes that look nearly identical. But through two games this season, only 13 percent of Brock Purdy's passes have been play-action. That's the second-lowest rate in the NFL.
On Wednesday, I asked Shanahan why he's calling so few play-action passes this season. Here's what he said:
"Just schematic reasons, who we were going against, what's good versus these teams? Sometimes, when play-action doesn't do much for six on the line, doesn't do much for a lot of blitzes things like that. So that a little factored to do with the last week. I’d say the week before, running it 38 times limits everything a little bit."
TRANSLATION: Shahanahan doesn't like to call play-action passes when the opposing defense presents a blitz before the snap. Which means if a defense simply puts six potential pass rushers on the line of scrimmage, Shanahan will check to a drop-back passing play. The defense doesn't even have to rush all six defenders -- it merely has to threaten to rush them, and Shanahan will change his entire offensive philosophy.
No wonder the Vikings had so much success against the 49ers the past two seasons. The Vikings blitz more than any other team, so they're a tough matchup for Shanahan. Against Minnesota, he has to focus on his drop-back passing game, which is the weakest part of his playbook according to former head coach Jay Gruden.
Sounds like the league is beginning to figure out Shanahan.