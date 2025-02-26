All 49ers

Why the 49ers are Waiting to Extend Brock Purdy's Contract

Brock Purdy may need to wait a few more weeks before the 49ers offer him a contract extension.

Grant Cohn

Jan 5, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Technically, the 49ers could have offered Purdy an extension the day their season ended. That was almost two months ago. Clearly, the 49ers are not in a rush to hand out the most lucrative extension in franchise history. They're being careful and deliberate, as they should be.

The past two years, the 49ers overpaid to keep a few of their stars -- namely Nick Bosa and Brandon Aiyuk. I'm sure the 49ers don't want to make that mistake again.

That's why I do no expect Purdy to be the first NFL quarterback to sign a deal this offseason. I think the 49ers want other quarterbacks to sign elsewhere first so that Purdy's precise market value will be more defined.

Once Sam Darnold signs his extension, the 49ers will have a better idea of what's a fair offer for Purdy. Clearly, the 49ers will offer Purdy more than whatever Darnold gets. But they might not offer Purdy as much as Matthew Stafford's next team pays him, assuming he gets traded soon as has been rumored.

Purdy could demand $60 million per season and argue that he's worth it because he's better than Dak Prescott who also gets paid $60 million per, but I don't think Purdy will hold out for every last dollar he can get. I think he wants what's fair. And that probably will be a backloaded contract that's worth somewhere between $45 million and $50 million per season.

