Why the 49ers Could Draft Penn State Tight End Tyler Warren in Round 1
The 49ers desperately need offensive linemen and defensive linemen, but they may not draft for need in Round 1 this year.
Instead, they could take Penn State tight end Tyler Warren with the 11th pick. Warren isn't exactly the next Brock Bowers, but he is considered the best tight end in the draft and potentially the best player available for the 49ers when they pick. This season, Warren caught 104 passes, gained 1,451 yards from scrimmage and scored 12 touchdowns. He would be a massive upgrade in the starting lineup over Kyle Juszczyk and an incredible complement to and eventual replacement for George Kittle.
Last year, the 49ers drafted wide receiver Ricky Pearsall in Round 1 even though they had bigger needs elsewhere. And he wasn't the best player available, either -- even the 49ers didn't give him a first-round grade. They took him because they were engaged in a messy contract negotiation with Brandon Aiyuk and wanted to create leverage for themselves by adding a receiver who could replace Aiyuk if he were to hold out during the season.
Which brings us back to Kittle. He is entering the final year of his contract and coming off one of the best seasons of his career. It stands to reason that he would want another contract extension and might hold out until he gets it -- that's why Aiyuk and Trent Williams did last year and it's what Nick Bosa did the year before. Why would Kittle be any different?
If the 49ert draft Warren, that could mean they expect a difficult negotiation with Kittle. Stay tuned.