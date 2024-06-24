Why the 49ers Might Not Extend Brock Purdy's Contract Next Year
The 49ers say they want to keep Brock Purdy around for a long time.
But they said that about Brandon Aiyuk, too. And so far, they've been unwilling to pay him what it takes to extend his contract. They've reportedly offered $26 million per season and he seems to want no less than $30 million per season.
And now things could get ugly between the 49ers and Aiyuk. He might not get an extension from them. They could force him to play out the fifth year of his rookie contract and then franchise tag him in 2025 and possibly trade him.
Could a similar scenario play out with Purdy?
Let's say the 49ers offer him a five-year extension worth $55 million per season but he wants a five-year extension worth $65 million per season because that's what the market says he's worth in 2025. In that case, the 49ers could force Purdy to play out the final year of his rookie deal and then franchise tag him in 2026 and possibly trade him. Is that not what the 49ers are doing right now with Aiyuk?
They just spent a first-round pick on wide receiver Ricky Pearsall so they have a replacement for Aiyuk in case they trade him. So the 49ers would have to have a replacement in mind if they don't extend Purdy.
And the replacement could be Kirk Cousins. He is extremely close friends with 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan and although he just signed a four-year deal with the Falcons, they just spent a first-round pick on quarterback Michael Penix Jr., plus Cousins has no guaranteed money on his contract after 2025, so they'll probably move him in a couple years.
The 49ers could give Purdy a five-year extension worth more than $300 million. Or they could trade for Cousins in 2026 and pay him $70 million for two years.
Stay tuned.