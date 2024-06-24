All 49ers

Why the 49ers Might Not Extend Brock Purdy's Contract Next Year

The 49ers could give Purdy a five-year extension worth more than $300 million. Or they could trade for Cousins in 2026 and pay him $70 million for two years.

Grant Cohn

Former Iowa State quarterback and San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy warms up at the Brock Purdy Youth Football camp at Jack Trice Stadium football practice field on Saturday, June 22, 2024, in Ames, Iowa
Former Iowa State quarterback and San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy warms up at the Brock Purdy Youth Football camp at Jack Trice Stadium football practice field on Saturday, June 22, 2024, in Ames, Iowa / Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA
In this story:

The 49ers say they want to keep Brock Purdy around for a long time.

But they said that about Brandon Aiyuk, too. And so far, they've been unwilling to pay him what it takes to extend his contract. They've reportedly offered $26 million per season and he seems to want no less than $30 million per season.

And now things could get ugly between the 49ers and Aiyuk. He might not get an extension from them. They could force him to play out the fifth year of his rookie contract and then franchise tag him in 2025 and possibly trade him.

Could a similar scenario play out with Purdy?

Let's say the 49ers offer him a five-year extension worth $55 million per season but he wants a five-year extension worth $65 million per season because that's what the market says he's worth in 2025. In that case, the 49ers could force Purdy to play out the final year of his rookie deal and then franchise tag him in 2026 and possibly trade him. Is that not what the 49ers are doing right now with Aiyuk?

They just spent a first-round pick on wide receiver Ricky Pearsall so they have a replacement for Aiyuk in case they trade him. So the 49ers would have to have a replacement in mind if they don't extend Purdy.

And the replacement could be Kirk Cousins. He is extremely close friends with 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan and although he just signed a four-year deal with the Falcons, they just spent a first-round pick on quarterback Michael Penix Jr., plus Cousins has no guaranteed money on his contract after 2025, so they'll probably move him in a couple years.

The 49ers could give Purdy a five-year extension worth more than $300 million. Or they could trade for Cousins in 2026 and pay him $70 million for two years.

Stay tuned.

Published |Modified
Grant Cohn

GRANT COHN

Grant Cohn has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily since 2011. He spent the first nine years of his career with the Santa Rosa Press Democrat where he wrote the Inside the 49ers blog and covered famous coaches and athletes such as Jim Harbaugh, Colin Kaepernick and Patrick Willis. In 2012, Inside the 49ers won Sports Blog of the Year from the Peninsula Press Club. In 2020, Cohn joined FanNation and began writing All49ers. In addition, he created a YouTube channel which has become the go-to place on YouTube to consume 49ers content. Cohn's channel typically generates roughly 3.5 million viewers per month, while the 49ers' official YouTube channel generates roughly 1.5 million viewers per month. Cohn live streams almost every day and posts videos hourly during the football season. Cohn is committed to asking the questions that 49ers fans want answered, and providing the most honest and interactive coverage in the country. His loyalty is to the reader and the viewer, not the team or any player or coach. Cohn is a new-age multimedia journalist with an old-school mentality, because his father is Lowell Cohn, the legendary sports columnist for the San Francisco Chronicle from 1979 to 1993. The two have a live podcast every Tuesday. Grant Cohn grew up in Oakland and studied English Literature at UCLA from 2006 to 2010. He currently lives in Oakland with his wife.

Home/News