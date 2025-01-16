All 49ers

Why the 49ers Might Not Re-Sign Jordan Mason

Expect Mason to sign elsewhere.

Grant Cohn

Dec 1, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Jordan Mason (24) runs with the ball against the Buffalo Bills during the first half at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images
Dec 1, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Jordan Mason (24) runs with the ball against the Buffalo Bills during the first half at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images
Jordan Mason was one of the NFL's leading rushers through the first half of the season. Now he'll be a restricted free agent in a couple months and the 49ers might not be able to re-sign him. Here's why.

Mason proved that he's one of the most powerful rushers in the league when he took over for Christian McCaffrey who missed the first eight games of the season with bilateral Achilles' tendonitis. Mason ranked among the league leaders in broken tackles and yards after contact. Then McCaffrey returned, the 49ers shelved Mason, he eventually got injured and spent the end of the season on Injured Reserve.

The 49ers season would have been even uglier if they hadn't had Mason. He saved them early on when they had no replacement for McCaffrey. Ideally, the 49ers would keep Mason around for the next time McCaffrey goes down -- running backs get injured all the time.

But last year, the 49ers gave McCaffrey a contract extension that makes him the highest-paid running back in the NFL. They might not be able to afford to sign a high-priced backup such as Mason who has shown he can be a quality starter.

If the 49ers give Mason a second-round tender and another team matches it, that team would have to trade the 49ers a second-round pick for the right to sign Mason. But if the 49ers give Mason a second-round tender and another does NOT match it, then the 49ers would have to give Mason more than $5 million. And that's more than the 49ers can afford.

