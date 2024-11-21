All 49ers

Why the 49ers Probably Won't Win the NFC West

The 49ers' most realistic path to the playoffs is through the wild card if they beat the Packers this Sunday.

November 17, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel Sr. (1) runs the football against the Seattle Seahawks during the fourth quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images
Technically, the 49ers are in last place in the NFC West.

And yet, they have the same record as the Seahawks and Rams -- they're all 5-5. And the division-leading Cardinals are 6-4. Which means that the 49ers are just a game out of first-place, right?

Not exactly.

The 49ers already have lost to each team in the NFC West once. Best-case scenario, the 49ers will beat the Rams and Cardinals, split with all three NFC West teams and finish 3-3 in the division. But even if they do all of that and finish the regular season tied for first place in the division, they'll probably lose the tiebreaker.

Here's how that works.

When two teams finish tied for first place in a division, the first tiebreaker is head-to-head matchups. So if one team beat the other team twice, the winning team gets the tiebreaker. But the 49ers won't beat any NFC West team twice this season. And it's possible they'll lose twice to the Cardinals and/or the Rams.

If the 49ers split with all three teams and finished tied for first place in the division, the second tiebreaker is record within the division. And again, best-case scenario the 49ers finish 3-3 in the NFC West. So it's unlikely they'd win that tiebreaker, either.

To truly win the NFC West, the 49ers probably would have to have the best record in the division, which means they'd have to make up two games on the Cardinals who have a relatively easy schedule the rest of the way.

The 49ers' most realistic path to the playoffs is through the wild card if they beat the Packers this Sunday.

