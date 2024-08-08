Why the 49ers Reportedly Will Sign Safety Tracy Walker
The 49ers are on the verge of a significant transaction.
No, I'm not talking about Brandon Aiyuk, although it seems he will get traded soon. I'm talking about the veteran safety they're going to sign.
The 49ers are in the process of signing Tracy Walker according to The Athletic. Walker, 29, has played all six seasons of his career with the Detroit Lions. And from 2019 to 2021, he was a quality starter. Maybe not a difference-maker, but an asset to Detroit's defense. That's why in 2022, they gave him a three-year, $25 million contract extension.
But later that year, he tore his Achilles. So he played in only three games that season. And then in 2023, he started six games early in the season and then got benched, played the rest of the season on special teams and was inactive in the playoffs. Then the Lions released him a few months ago. So it's unclear how much Walker has left in the tank.
Still, there must be a reason the 49ers are signing him in particular right now.
It's worth noting that starting strong safety Talanoa Hufanga hasn't practiced at all this offseason and might not be ready to start Week 1 against the New York Jets. If that's the case, the next man up would be George Odum, who's having a good camp. But he's 30 and has started just 10 games in his career. As opposed to Walker, who has started 43.
So the 49ers have options just in case Hufanga isn't ready.