Why the 49ers Should Not Sign Jonathan Allen

In his prime, Allen was a terrific player. But there's a reason the Commanders just released him.

Sep 29, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Washington Commanders defensive tackle Jonathan Allen (93) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
The Washington Commanders just released Jonathan Allen and the 49ers are expected to pursue him. This would be a big mistake. I'll explain.

The 49ers reportedly considered trading Deebo Samuel for Allen but ultimately decided to receive Washington's fifth-round pick instead. At the time, Allen had a contract that would have paid him $17 million in 2025. Now he's a free agent and the 49ers can offer him whatever contract they think he's worth.

Allen was a first-round pick in 2017 who went to back-to-back Pro Bowls in 2021 and 2022. In his prime, he was a terrific player. But there's a reason the Commanders just released him.

Allen just turned 30, and he missed nine games with a torn pectoral muscle last season. Which means he's an older player whose body is beginning to break down. And he's going to be expensive because free agent defensive tackles usually get paid lots of money.

This is the exact type of player the 49ers have been purging from their roster this offseason. They're releasing Javon Hargrave because he's old, expensive and he missed lots of games last season. Replacing him with Allen wouldn't make the 49ers any better.

Instead of signing Allen, the 49ers should draft a defensive tackle who fits their Wide 9 defensive front. Allen is 300 lbs. which means he is a bit too small to anchor against the double teams he would face.

Michigan's Kenneth Grant would be a much better acquisition.

