Why the 49ers Should Trade Deebo Samuel if They Can
This week, Cooper Kupp announced that the Rams have decided to trade him this offseason. The 49ers should make the same decision about Deebo Samuel.
He's just as washed up and overpaid as Kupp. Neither wide receiver can get himself open at this point in their careers. They're simply taking snaps away from younger, better players.
That's why the Rams have decided to get rid of Kupp no matter what they get in return. It's time to move on. Thank you for your service, Cooper. I'm sure they'll put his number in their ring of honor one day and maybe even throw him a parade, but he can't play for them anymore. Sorry.
Which brings us back to Samuel. Not only is he injury-prone and overpaid, he's also a malcontent who has complained about his lack of touches on social media after wins and has put his hands on teammates on the sidelines during games. Oh, and he just wore a Kelly green Philadelphia Eagles jersey to the Super Bowl this week. The 49ers would be better off without him.
Here's the tricky part. Samuel's cap number in 2025 will be nearly $15.9 million. If they trade him or cut him, they'll take on a dead-cap penalty of $31.55 million. So that's a big reason to keep him.
But if they keep him, he has a void year on his contract that will cost the 49ers nearly $20.8 million in 2026 when he no longer is on the team. So one way or another, they'll have to pay to see him go.
They should take the hit now. To be honest, they should have taken it years ago.