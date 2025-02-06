All 49ers

Why the 49ers Should Trade for Myles Garrett

Instead of missing on another top-20 pick, just trade it for a future Hall of Famer.

Grant Cohn

Feb 5, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett on radio row at the Super Bowl LIX media center at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Option 1: Do nothing, let the Washington Commanders or the Detroit Lions trade for Myles Garrett and forget about contending for a Super Bowl any time soon.

Option 2: Trade for Myles Garrett.

What do you think the 49ers should do?

Garrett arguably is the best player in the NFL not named Patrick Mahomes and he just requested a trade this week. Apparently, eight years of playing for the Browns is enough. He says he wants to go to a contender. He's 29.

To get him, the 49ers probably would have to trade their first-round pick this year and maybe next year too, which seems expensive. Then they might have to give him a contract extension because his current deal doesn't have any guaranteed money left. And they also want to extend Brock Purdy's contract. And they're an old team that needs an infusion of youth in a major way.

But whoever the 49ers take with the 11th pick this year won't be nearly as good as Garrett. And let's face it, if the 49ers don't trade for Garrett, they probably will pick the wrong player in Round 1. That's their pattern. Since John Lynch and Kyle Shanahan joined the organization in 2017, here are the players they've drafted in the top 20: Solomon Thomas, Mike McGlinchey, Nick Bosa, Javon Kinlaw and Trey Lance. They get one of the five correct.

Instead of missing on another top-20 pick, just trade it for a future Hall of Famer.

