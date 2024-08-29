All 49ers

Why the 49ers Signed WR Terrace Marshall Jr.

Marshall was a second-round pick in 2021 and apparently the 49ers really liked him when he came out of college.

Grant Cohn

Nov 27, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr. (88) runs on to the field at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
SANTA CLARA -- Technically, the 49ers just added wide receiver no. 8 to their 53-man roster.

Today, they signed former Carolina Panthers wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr. who cleared waivers after Carolina cut him. Marshall was a second-round pick in 2021 and apparently the 49ers really liked him when he came out of college.

“That's just a good football player we were very fortunate to get in the building," said general manager John Lynch. "I don't know what went on in Carolina. I know that I got on the phone with Terrace, along with [wide receivers coach] Leonard Hankerson and Kyle and just told him about the way we do things, what we thought of him coming out of college and that this could be a great landing spot for him. He's going to have to earn everything, but it's a fun place for receivers to come and thrive. Whatever your best is, I think you'll find it here. We're excited for that opportunity."

TRANSLATION: Brandon Aiyuk refuses to practice and the 49ers need someone to take his spot while he sits out. In addition, the 49ers turned Aiyuk into a good player and can do the same thing with Marshall.

If the 49ers thought they'd have Aiyuk back on the practice field soon, I doubt they would have signed an eighth wide receiver today. So they're preparing for life without Aiyuk, either because he'll continue to hold out or get traded.

Unless Aiyuk completely caves, it's starting to look like he won't play for the 49ers any time soon.

Grant Cohn

