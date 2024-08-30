Why the 49ers Took So Long Negotiating with Brandon Aiyuk
In the end, the 49ers gave Brandon Aiyuk everything he wanted.
Early in the offseason, the 49ers thought they could get Aiyuk to agree to a contract extension that was worth roughly $26 million per season. Then in April, just a few weeks before the draft, the Detroit Lions gave Amon-Ra St. Brown a four-year, $120 million deal with $77 million guaranteed. And that raised Aiyuk's price.
Suddenly, Aiyuk wanted what the Lions gave St. Brown. And for more than four months, the 49ers refused. Until 11 days before the regular season, when the 49ers caved and gave Aiyuk a four-year, $120 million deal with $76 million guaranteed. Essentially the St. Brown deal.
So what took the 49ers so long?
Why did they wait so long to make an offer they could have made in April? If they had given Aiyuk the St. Brown deal in April, Aiyuk most likely would have been on the field for OTAs, minicamp and training camp and would be in position to have another All Pro season. Instead, he had zero offseason and might not be able to replicate his career year of 2023.
The 49ers have made it a pattern to drag out negotiations as long as possible. They've done this with George Kittle, Fred Warner, Deebo Samuel, Nick Bosa and now Aiyuk. As players learn the 49ers' tendencies, they've realized that if they're patient, they'll get everything they want. And they'll get to miss training camp, too. Call that an added bonus.
The 49ers need to update their negotiation strategy.