Why the 49ers Will Give Trent Williams the Contract he Wants

Trent Williams is holding out of 49ers training camp until the team gives him the contract or raise he desires. Here is why he will end up getting his way.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Feb 7, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Trent Williams (71) during a press conference before Super Bowl LVIII at Hilton Lake Las Vegas Resort and Spa. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
Another player is holding out of training camp for the San Francisco 49ers.

Star left tackle Trent Williams was not in attendance for practice on Wednesday as it relates to his contract. Kyle Shanahan confirmed that his press conference, but didn't specify what it is that Williams is looking for.

Williams has a few more years left on his deal, so I don't think it is an extension that he is looking for. I believe Williams is searching for a pay raise that reflects his talents the same way the 49ers did for Christian McCaffrey. He is no longer the highest paid left tackle in the league.

The average salaries for tackles have gone up to $28 million thanks to deals like the one the Detroit Lions made with Penei Sewell. Williams is also on the thin side of guarantees on his current contract, so that could be what he's looking at as well.

Whatever the case may be, the 49ers will end up giving Williams the contract he wants. It's an easy alternation for them to make for arguably their best player on the team. The offense will also be in a rough spot without Williams. They need him out there, especially from a leadership standpoint.

I don't expect the 49ers to take too long on giving Williams what he wants. He has all the leverage and missing the first week of camp, should it come to that, isn't that big of a deal for a guy who is 36 years old. Williams takes a lot of rest days anyways, so his absence today wasn't that big of a deal.

Look for the 49ers to put Williams on par of the top paid tackles in the league will also converting most of his remaining money into guarantees.

Jose Luis Sanchez III has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily for FanNation since 2019. He started off as the lead publisher for FanNation's All49ers, then switched positions to become the Deputy Editor in 2020. Sanchez writes, edits, and produces videos daily for All49ers. He also co-hosts a show on YouTube with All49ers lead publisher Grant Cohn weekly. Prior to FanNation, Sanchez started his writing career back in 2016 for the school newspaper at Skyline college where he covered all sports team in the Bay Area. Following that from 2017 to 2019, he found a role as a contributor for FanSided's news desk along with their site's Just Blog Baby covering the Las Vegas Raiders and Golden Gate Sports every professional Bay Area sports team. Atop all of that, he was able to graduate with a Bachelors degree in Communication Studies at San Francisco State University in 2020. Sanchez is committed to ensuring he delivers transparent analysis and straightforward opinions that resonates with readers to get them thinking.

