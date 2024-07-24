Why the 49ers Will Give Trent Williams the Contract he Wants
Another player is holding out of training camp for the San Francisco 49ers.
Star left tackle Trent Williams was not in attendance for practice on Wednesday as it relates to his contract. Kyle Shanahan confirmed that his press conference, but didn't specify what it is that Williams is looking for.
Williams has a few more years left on his deal, so I don't think it is an extension that he is looking for. I believe Williams is searching for a pay raise that reflects his talents the same way the 49ers did for Christian McCaffrey. He is no longer the highest paid left tackle in the league.
The average salaries for tackles have gone up to $28 million thanks to deals like the one the Detroit Lions made with Penei Sewell. Williams is also on the thin side of guarantees on his current contract, so that could be what he's looking at as well.
Whatever the case may be, the 49ers will end up giving Williams the contract he wants. It's an easy alternation for them to make for arguably their best player on the team. The offense will also be in a rough spot without Williams. They need him out there, especially from a leadership standpoint.
I don't expect the 49ers to take too long on giving Williams what he wants. He has all the leverage and missing the first week of camp, should it come to that, isn't that big of a deal for a guy who is 36 years old. Williams takes a lot of rest days anyways, so his absence today wasn't that big of a deal.
Look for the 49ers to put Williams on par of the top paid tackles in the league will also converting most of his remaining money into guarantees.