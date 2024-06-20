Why the 49ers Won't Sign Brandon Aiyuk to an Extension
Envisioning Brandon Aiyuk on the San Francisco 49ers for the foreseeable future has been tough lately.
The contract negotiations on an extension between the two sides haven't sounded too great. At least, that is what most reports have deemed so far. It also doesn't help that Aiyuk posted a video to social media saying "they don't want me back" in reference to the 49ers.
Now, Aiyuk is obviously trolling in the video but it was an attempt to pin it on the 49ers for why a deal hasn't been done. Negotiations is a never ending tug-o-war, yet this one feels like both sides are entrenched in their footing and not willing to compromise, especially on the 49ers' end.
That is why the 49ers won't sign Aiyuk to an extension. I don't see them coughing up so much money to the point that he surpasses the deal that the Detroit Lions gave Amon-Ra St. Brown. Whether you believe Aiyuk is better than St. Brown or not, the reality is that Aiyuk isn't as much of an anchor to the 49ers offense as St. Brown is to the Lions.
It would be more difficult for the Lions to put up points without St. Brown than it would the 49ers without Aiyuk. I think it really simplifies down to that. Aiyuk is a key figure on the 49ers, but is he a crucial one? That is what the 49ers are possibly asking themselves.
They aren't a high volume passing offense, which makes Aiyuk's value lesser than the other top paid receivers. Of course, Aiyuk would certainly flourish in an offense that passes heavily like the Buffalo Bills. But the 49ers are always going to be a run-heavy offense, especially if Christian McCaffrey is the starter for the foreseeable future.
By no means am I advocating that the 49ers shouldn't extend him. I think it would be the right call to do so, which is why I made the case for it before writing this. It is just tough to imagine the 49ers giving so much to Aiyuk when isn't a true No. 1 receiver. He's a tremendous No. 2 and it's perfect for the 49ers offense, but not at a high sum of money.
If there is one thing the 49ers want to avoid it is giving another receiver a lucrative contract when he isn't constantly heavily featured. I'd argue that an investment in Aiyuk is an investment in Brock Purdy, so it would seem like a no-brainer to extend him. But again, the 49ers, mostly Kyle Shanahan, view the offense as a product of all the pieces and not a single player.
I really believe the 49ers will continue to dig their heels in on their number, which is reportedly around $26 million annually, for Aiyuk through training camp. If he doesn't take it, well they still get an amazing receiver in 2024 with the option to franchise tag him. That is what I believe will happen.