Why the 49ers Will Sign Brandon Aiyuk to an Extension

It has been difficult to feel very hopeful lately that the 49ers and Brandon Aiyuk will agree to a contract extension, but there is a strong case to make for why an agreement will come to fruition.

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk (11) reacts to his touchdown score during the first quarter of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. The San Francisco 49ers defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars 34-3. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union]
Reports haven't been instilling any positivity on the current situation, and it doesn't help that Aiyuk posted to social media recently saying "they don't want me back" in reference to the 49ers. At this point, I wouldn't blame anyone for feeling like a deal never gets done.

However, there is a strong case to make for why the 49ers will still sign Aiyuk to an extension. For starters, all of this concern about a deal not being close to finalizing is occurring in the month of June. The last time I checked, the 49ers don't ever get deals done in June.

A decision on an extension was always going to come in July or Aug. regardless. So, while the reports are making the current situation bleak, there is still time left for the two sides to bridge the gap. The 49ers played hardball with Nick Bosa of all players and he is drastically way more important to the team than Aiyuk.

Of course Aiyuk is going to be in for a draining contract negotiation that will test his patience. But ultimately, I can see the 49ers getting it done by caving somewhat, if not fully, into what Aiyuk is demanding in his contract extension. There has to be ways the 49ers can satisfy him in feeling like he got a better deal than what the Detroit Lions gave Amon-Ra St. Brown.

That is what it sounds like Aiyuk wants. The 49ers could always up the guarantees more or inflate the numbers to make him higher paid annually than St. Brown. It'll take some maneuvering to do so, but it is definitely manageable to accomplish whether the 49ers backload the deal or load it up for a one-year stretch. There are plenty of ways to go about it.

It isn't so much affording Aiyuk that is the problem. It is being able to stomach that a player who isn't consistently heavily featured will get paid like one that is. I think the 49ers will realize that extending him lucratively now will be one that is hard to stomach, but will be worth it in the long-term.

Aiyuk's deal will eventually look really cheap and they lock in their best receiver for the best quarterback they have had since Jeff Garcia. Having Aiyuk for Brock Purdy is something they really need to factor in. As great as Deebo Samuel is, he is more so beneficial for the offense as a play caller than he is for the quarterback.

Aiyuk and Purdy can be a great tandem that the 49ers will hopefully come to realize, and that is the tipping point of what will convince them that they have to sign him to an extension. An investment in the quarterback will never be a decision that the 49ers, or any team, will come to regret.

Published
