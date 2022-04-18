Why Trey Lance Receiving "Indications" as 49ers' Starter Means Nothing

"Indication" season?

Trey Lance has reportedly received "indications" that he will be the 49ers' starting quarterback in 2022, per Jeremy Fowler.

"I'm told that he's got indications, at least informal indications from the team, that he'll be the guy next year. He's set to be that. Now, whether that means that they would still keep Garoppolo and that could change the dynamic, possibly. But right now, Lance is going to be the starter."

Cool. Awesome. That takes care of that. Lance is the clear-cut starter.

Or is he?

Receiving "indications" means nothing for Lance as the 49ers' starter until Jimmy Garoppolo is off the team. So long as he remains aboard, there cannot be a turn of the page to the Lance era. Given how much Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch are deeply rooted to Garoppolo, you cannot rule out that they run it back with him again as the starting quarterback.

They can say that Lance is the starter all he wants. They can shout it from the mountains and tattoo it on their bodies for all I care. Lance being the starter does not become automatically clear until Garoppolo is traded or cut. Since his market is non-existent and most likely won't resurge by training camp, then cutting him will be the way to go for the 49ers.

Cutting Garoppolo should have been done before free agency. Not only would the 49ers have recouped a chunk of their salary cap space to go after free agents, but they would have been sending a clear message. A message that states Lance is the starter and the future is officially here.

Since they didn't, the possibility of Garoppolo starting in 2022 remains.