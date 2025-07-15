Wide Receiver is the 49ers' Biggest Question Mark Heading into Camp
A year ago, the 49ers had one of the best wide-receiver units in the league.
Since then, Brandon Aiyuk tore his ACL, MCL and meniscus. Deebo Samuel requested a trade and got sent to the Washington Commanders. And now, Jauan Jennings has requested a trade if the 49ers refuse to extend his contract.
That's why wide receiver is the 49ers' biggest question mark heading into training camp, according to Bleacher Report.
"Fortunately, Purdy will still have George Kittle to rely on," writes Bleacher Report's Alex Ballentine. "Jauan Jennings is also coming off his best season yet. However, the rest of the receiver room is speculative.
"All eyes will be on Ricky Pearsall. The second-year player had a strong finish to the season, but he'll need to prove he can carry that into the 2025 season.
"It would be nice for fellow second-year player Jacob Cowing to earn some snaps in training camp. They also added Demarcus Robinson this offseason.
"At least one player outside of Kittle and Jennings needs to show they can be a difference-maker until Aiyuk comes back."
In addition, the 49ers have to lock up Jennings with a new contract extension or else risk him holding out, or "holding in," meaning he might show up to training camp but not practice.
If Jennings gets traded, the 49ers might have the worst wide receiver room in the league, at least until Aiyuk returns. That's because veteran Demarcus Robinson also is expected to miss the first few games of the season after he was arrested for a DUI a few months ago.
The 49ers need to extend Jennings a.s.a.p.