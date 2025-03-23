All 49ers

Is Wide Receiver Really a Huge Need for the 49ers?

Sure, the 49ers could draft another receiver this year. But they don't have to.

Grant Cohn

Dec 30, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Ricky Pearsall (14) catches a pass during the second quarter against the Detroit Lions at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images
The 49ers just traded Deebo Samuel and might trade Brandon Aiyuk as well soon. Surely, wide receiver is one of the 49ers' biggest needs entering the upcoming draft, right?

Actually, not necessarily.

The 49ers already have Jauan Jennings, who was Pro Football Focus' 14th-highest-graded wide receiver last season. He's elite at moving the chains, making contested catches and blocking, he's in the prime of his career and he's affordable. His cap number in 2025 will be $4.258 million, which is nothing for a receiver of his caliber.

The 49ers also have Ricky Pearsall, their first-round pick last season. He missed the first six games of the season after getting shot in the chest, but he finished the season strong. In the 49ers' final two games, he caught 14 passes for 210 receiving yards and 2 touchdowns. He looked explosive. And he's also extremely affordable. His 2025 cap number will be less than $2.9 million.

The 49ers also have Demarcus Robinson, whom they just signed to a two-year, $8 million deal. Robinson had 505 yards and 7 touchdowns last year for the Rams -- he's a good player. The 49ers didn't sign him to do nothing.

They also have Jacob Cowing, who stepped up nearly every time the 49ers gave him an opportunity to play offense last season.

Finally, the 49ers still have Aiyuk. And they might not find a trade partner for him this year while he's recovering from a gruesome knee injury.

So sure, the 49ers could draft another receiver this year. But they don't have to.

Grant Cohn
