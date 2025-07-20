All 49ers

Will the 49ers add another wide receiver while Ricky Pearsall is hurt?

Wide receiver might be the thinnest position group on the 49ers right now.

Grant Cohn

Oct 27, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receive Ricky Pearsall (14) on the field before the game against the Dallas Cowboys at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images
Oct 27, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receive Ricky Pearsall (14) on the field before the game against the Dallas Cowboys at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images / Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images
Brandon Aiyuk will return from his knee injury at some point this season, but he currently is on the PUP List. So is Ricky Pearsall, who missed the entire offseason training program with a hamstring injury that has taken two months to heal, which means it most likely is a Grade 2 strain, which technically is a partial tear. Not great.

In addition, the 49ers need to extend Jauan Jennings' contract or trade him. Otherwise, contract drama will overshadow training camp for the second year in a row. Finally, veteran Demarcus Robinson most likely will be suspended for the first few games of the season after getting arrested for a DUI. Which means the 49ers' starting wide receivers Week 1 could be Jacob Cowing and Jordan Watkins if the 49ers don't catch a break.

Fortunately for the 49ers, some quality wide receivers remain on the free agent market, receivers such as Keenan Allen and Amari Cooper.

If the 49ers are concerned about Pearsall's durability, they could sign Cooper to fill a similar role in the offense. He would be a good fit for their offense, according to Bleacher Report.

"The San Francisco 49ers would be wise to kick the tires on Cooper," writes Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox. "San Francisco traded Deebo Samuel early in the offseason and may not have Brandon Aiyuk early in the year as he recovers from a torn ACL."

Or, if the 49ers intend to trade Jennings rather than extend him and need someone to replace him as the primary slot receiver, they could sign Allen to fill a similar role.

"Make no mistake, Allen can still be a solid contributor and an experienced leader in the right system," writes Knox. "He'd be particularly valuable for another young, inexperienced signal-caller.

Brock Purdy loves throwing the ball over the middle to big, reliable possession receivers, and that's exactly what Allen is, so he might be the best fit.

Still, I'm guessing the 49ers won't sign a veteran wide receiver. They already have lots of old players on offense. If Pearsall can't get healthy, rookie Jordan Watkins just might take his spot in the starting lineup. He looked good in OTAs and minicamp.

