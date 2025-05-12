All 49ers

Will the 49ers Extend Brock Purdy's Contract Before OTAs Begin?

Purdy has to understand that the biggest story at OTAs will be his backup, Mac Jones.

Grant Cohn

Jul 26, 2024; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) walks the practice field during Day 4 of training camp at SAP Performance Facility. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images
The 49ers first OTA practice of the offseason will be Tuesday, May 27. Will they extend Brock Purdy's contract by then?

Purdy is in line to become the highest-paid quarterback in franchise history -- he reportedly wants more than $50 million per season. And the 49ers seem willing to pay him that much money, although they haven't finalized anything yet.

Still, talks are moving in a positive direction according to The Athletic's Dianna Russini. Does that mean Purdy could sign in the next couple weeks?

Purdy has to understand that the biggest story at OTAs will be his backup, Mac Jones. Everyone loves a new quarterback. The novelty of seeing Jones in a 49ers jersey throwing to 49ers players will dominate the media coverage.

If Purdy doesn't sign his extension in the next two weeks, will he practice during OTAs or will he hold in? Because if he holds in, then Jones will get all the first-string reps. And if he plays well, Purdy will be less likely to get the offer he wants.

If I were Purdy, I wouldn't want Jones to take a single rep with the starters this offseason because there's a high chance that Jones will look good in this system.

And although Jed York says he wants to pay Purdy, his mother Denise ultimately owns the teams and controls the purse strings. If she decides that Purdy is too expensive and Jones is a good starting quarterback, Purdy could be out of luck.

That's why I fully expect this contract extension to get done before OTAs start. Purdy can't leave anything to chance.

Published
