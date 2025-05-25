All 49ers

Will 49ers WR Jauan Jennings Show Up to OTAs without an Extension?

49ers OTAs start on Thursday, and every player who wants an extension has gotten one except Jauan Jennings.

Grant Cohn

Dec 30, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings (15) warms up before the game against the Detroit Lions at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images
Jennings will be a free agent next offseason, he's coming off a career year and he's grossly underpaid. That's why CBS Sports thinks he deserves an extension.

"The Niners have been busy locking up their stars, including Brock Purdy, George Kittle and Fred Warner, this offseason," writes CBS Sports' Tyler Sullivan. "Next up could be 2024 breakout receiver Jauan Jennings.

"The 27-year-old emerged last season with career-best marks across the board, notching highs in receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns. With Deebo Samuel traded to the Commanders earlier this offseason, Jennings could be the beneficiary of added targets from Purdy, building off of his 113 targets from 2024. If he can continue his ascent, he'll prove to be a key piece that San Francisco would be wise to retain."

If Jennings were to hold out, the 49ers starting wide receivers would be Ricky Pearsall and Jacob Cowing. So the 49ers might want to get something done with Jennings.

Or, Jennings might want to leave the 49ers next offseason. Considering they already gave Brandon Aiyuk $30 million per season, they might not have much money left over for another wide receiver. Meaning Jennings probably can get more money elsewhere next year. And he probably knows it.

If old, washed-up Cooper Kupp can get $15 million per season from the Seahawks, Jennings in his prime probably can get at least $16 million per season from some team even though he might be the slowest wide receiver in the NFL. Think of him like a skinny tight end.

I'm guessing Jennings will show up to maintain his status as the 49ers' No. 1 wide receiver for one final season.

Published
Grant Cohn
GRANT COHN

Grant Cohn has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily since 2011. He spent the first nine years of his career with the Santa Rosa Press Democrat where he wrote the Inside the 49ers blog and covered famous coaches and athletes such as Jim Harbaugh, Colin Kaepernick and Patrick Willis. In 2012, Inside the 49ers won Sports Blog of the Year from the Peninsula Press Club. In 2020, Cohn joined FanNation and began writing All49ers. In addition, he created a YouTube channel which has become the go-to place on YouTube to consume 49ers content. Cohn's channel typically generates roughly 3.5 million viewers per month, while the 49ers' official YouTube channel generates roughly 1.5 million viewers per month. Cohn live streams almost every day and posts videos hourly during the football season. Cohn is committed to asking the questions that 49ers fans want answered, and providing the most honest and interactive coverage in the country. His loyalty is to the reader and the viewer, not the team or any player or coach. Cohn is a new-age multimedia journalist with an old-school mentality, because his father is Lowell Cohn, the legendary sports columnist for the San Francisco Chronicle from 1979 to 1993. The two have a live podcast every Tuesday. Grant Cohn grew up in Oakland and studied English Literature at UCLA from 2006 to 2010. He currently lives in Oakland with his wife.

