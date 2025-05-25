Will 49ers WR Jauan Jennings Show Up to OTAs without an Extension?
49ers OTAs start on Thursday, and every player who wants an extension has gotten one except Jauan Jennings.
Jennings will be a free agent next offseason, he's coming off a career year and he's grossly underpaid. That's why CBS Sports thinks he deserves an extension.
"The Niners have been busy locking up their stars, including Brock Purdy, George Kittle and Fred Warner, this offseason," writes CBS Sports' Tyler Sullivan. "Next up could be 2024 breakout receiver Jauan Jennings.
"The 27-year-old emerged last season with career-best marks across the board, notching highs in receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns. With Deebo Samuel traded to the Commanders earlier this offseason, Jennings could be the beneficiary of added targets from Purdy, building off of his 113 targets from 2024. If he can continue his ascent, he'll prove to be a key piece that San Francisco would be wise to retain."
If Jennings were to hold out, the 49ers starting wide receivers would be Ricky Pearsall and Jacob Cowing. So the 49ers might want to get something done with Jennings.
Or, Jennings might want to leave the 49ers next offseason. Considering they already gave Brandon Aiyuk $30 million per season, they might not have much money left over for another wide receiver. Meaning Jennings probably can get more money elsewhere next year. And he probably knows it.
If old, washed-up Cooper Kupp can get $15 million per season from the Seahawks, Jennings in his prime probably can get at least $16 million per season from some team even though he might be the slowest wide receiver in the NFL. Think of him like a skinny tight end.
I'm guessing Jennings will show up to maintain his status as the 49ers' No. 1 wide receiver for one final season.