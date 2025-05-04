All 49ers

Will the 49ers Make Fred Warner the NFL's Highest-Paid Linebacker?

Warner's cap hit for 2025 is $29 million, so the 49ers most likely want to restructure his deal to create cap space.

Grant Cohn

Dec 8, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers linebacker Fred Warner (54) looks on after the game against the Chicago Bears at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Kupbens-Imagn Images
The 49ers recently extended George Kittle's contract through 2029, and we know they're working on a mega extension for Brock Purdy as well.

What about Fred Warner?

He has two years left on his deal, but no guaranteed money. Will the 49ers take care of him as well? The answer is yes according to The Athletic's Dianna Russini.

"I have a hard time believing that they're not going to make Fred Warner the highest-paid linebacker in football," Russini said on her podcast. "I don't know if that's the number that they're at already, I just have a hard time imagining a world where he's not the highest-paid linebacker. Talk about another example of someone who is part of the fabric of the San Francisco 49ers."

Warner's cap hit for 2025 is $29 million, so the 49ers most likely want to restructure his deal to create cap space. So I agree with Russini -- Warner probably will get a new deal this offseason.

He currently is getting paid $19.045 million per season -- second-most among linebackers and slightly less than George Kittle who just got an extension worth $19.1 million per season.

The highest-paid linebacker, Roquan Smith, gets paid $20 million per season. So I'm guessing the 49ers will give Warner a deal that pays him $20.1 million per season. And I wouldn't be shocked if Warner were to get his extension before Purdy, who probably will have to wait until late July when training camp begins.

Published
