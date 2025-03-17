Will 49ers Package Brandon Aiyuk to Trade Up in Round 1 of NFL Draft?
It's no secret that the 49ers would like to move Brandon Aiyuk and his contract before his $22.5 option bonus kicks in on April 1.
Here's the problem. Aiyuk still is recovering from a torn ACL and MCL and might not be able to pass a physical yet, which means his value might be low. Teams probably wouldn't offer more than a third-round pick for him right now. And even a third-rounder might be tough to get.
Which means the 49ers could flip Aiyuk for the best mid-round draft pick they can find, or they could get creative.
They could package Aiyuk with their first-round pick -- No. 11 -- to move up in Round 1. Why not? They should call teams ahead of them and make an offer. Teams that can afford Aiyuk because they have young quarterbacks on rookie deals.
The 49ers should call the Panthers and offer them Aiyuk and the 11th pick for the 8th pick, which they could use to take Missouri offensive tackle Armand Membou or Michigan defensive tackle Mason Graham, while the Panthers would get a No. 1 wide receiver to pair with Bryce Young.
The 49ers also should call the Patriots and offer them Aiyuk, the 11th pick and the 43rd pick for the 4th pick, which they could use to take Penn State defensive end Abdul Carter or Colorado cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter, while the Patriots would get a No. 1 wide receiver to pair with Drake Maye.
Instead of trading Aiyuk for a player who might turn out to be nothing more than a backup, trade him in a package deal for a foundational player, someone the 49ers can build around for the next decade.
