Will 49ers QB Brock Purdy Improve in 2024?

Has the league caught up to Purdy, or will he take another leap forward this year?

January 20, 2024; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) during the fourth quarter in a 2024 NFC divisional round game against the Green Bay Packers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
Brock Purdy might improve this season, but from a statistical standpoint he will have an incredibly difficult time trying to top what he did in 2023.

Technically, he was the highest-rated quarterback in the NFL, the highest-rated quarterback in franchise history and the 14th-highest-rated quarterback of all time for a single season. He also led the league in touchdown percentage, yards per pass attempt and yards per completion. With numbers like those, it's incredible he didn't win the MVP award.

In the playoffs, defenses adjusted their game plans to attack Purdy's weaknesses and began playing much more man-to-man coverage. And in three postseason games, Purdy's passer rating was 88.3, which is decidedly mediocre.

So has the league caught up to Purdy, or will he take another leap forward this year?

I'm saying Purdy will improve. He knows he'll face more man-to-man coverage this season and he'll be more prepared to beat it. He'll have the entire offseason to prepare as opposed to last year when he had to skip OTAs and minicamp and parts of training camp as he was recovering from a UCL tear in his throwing elbow.

According to Purdy, he didn't feel fully recovered until midway through the season. And he still had an MVP-caliber year. Now his elbow isn't an issue anymore and he hasn't missed a practice all offseason. Which means even if his numbers aren't as good as last year, we should see the best version of Purdy this year. And that's good news for the 49ers.

