Will 49ers RB Christian McCaffrey Play Against the Buccaneers?
Technically, Christian McCaffrey could return as soon as Sunday against Tampa Bay.
The 49ers opened McCaffrey's practice window on Monday and could activate him to the 53-man roster this Saturday assuming he has no setback in practice this week. McCaffrey has missed the first nine weeks of the season with bilateral Achilles tendonitis, and injury that could lead to a full-blown Achilles tear if not managed carefully. Which is the 49ers might want to slow-play McCaffrey's return.
But the 49ers are 4-4 and currently sit in third place in the NFC West. Their best chance to make it into the playoffs is to win the division and they've already lost to the Cardinals and Rams, both of whom have easier schedules than the 49ers the rest of the way. If they were to lose to the Buccaneers this weekend, their playoff chances would drop significantly. So I'm guessing the 49ers would like McCaffrey to play if he's capable.
But Mccaffrey hasn't been able to practice for more than a week at a time without reinjuring his Achilles. He practiced for a week during training camp, felt sore and the 49ers shut him down for a month. Then he practiced for a week leading up to the season opener against the Jets, felt sore once again and the 49ers shut him down for the next two months. So he still has a ton to prove.
If McCaffrey manages to play against the Buccaneers, the 49ers would be wise to use him judiciously and not wear him down like they did last season.