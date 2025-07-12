All 49ers

Will the 49ers Return to the NFC Championship Game this Season?

The 49ers have gone to the NFC Championship Game in four of the past six seasons.

Grant Cohn

January 20, 2024; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (85) is congratulated by wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk (11) after scoring a touchdown during the second quarter in a 2024 NFC divisional round game against the Green Bay Packers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images
January 20, 2024; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (85) is congratulated by wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk (11) after scoring a touchdown during the second quarter in a 2024 NFC divisional round game against the Green Bay Packers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images
In this story:

The 49ers have gone to the NFC Championship Game in four of the past six seasons.

In 2020, they missed the playoffs entirely having won only six games. Then the next season, they were fresh and reinvigorated, and immediately returned to the NFC Championship.

Now, they're coming off another six-win season. As a result, they've had a longer offseason than usual to prepare for the upcoming season. That's why Bleacher Report expects the 49ers to be in the Super Bowl mix this year.

"By reaching the Super Bowl during their 2023 campaign, the 49ers played an extra three games and played into February," writes Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox. "They played an extra three games in 2022 as well, which means they played roughly two-and-a-half seasons over those two years.

"This year, San Francisco has had a full offseason to get healthy, rest and reload. Players like McCaffrey and Williams should be ready to go by the start of the season, and an influx of rookie talent—the 49ers' first five draft selections were defenders—should help replenish a defense that ranked 29th in points allowed last season.

"San Francisco also brought back defensive coordinator Robert Saleh this offseason.

"Aiyuk (torn ACL, MCL) is likely to miss regular-season time, but if the rest of the offense is and can stay healthy while the defense rebounds, San Francisco should be back in the Super Bowl mix. The 49ers have done it before, as they followed an injury-impacted 6-10 campaign in 2020 with an appearance in the NFC Championship Game the following year."

Knox makes good points, but there's no guarantee that Saleh will turn around the 49ers' defense in just one year. With up to five rookies projected to start, the 49ers are expecting to take lumps on defense for at least the first half of the season. If things go according to plan, the defense will be humming by November at the earliest.

And by then, will Christian McCaffrey, Trent Williams, Nick Bosa and George Kittle all still be healthy? If so, they certainly could another Super Bowl run. But so much has to go right for them.

Read more

feed

Published
Grant Cohn
GRANT COHN

Grant Cohn has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily since 2011. He spent the first nine years of his career with the Santa Rosa Press Democrat where he wrote the Inside the 49ers blog and covered famous coaches and athletes such as Jim Harbaugh, Colin Kaepernick and Patrick Willis. In 2012, Inside the 49ers won Sports Blog of the Year from the Peninsula Press Club. In 2020, Cohn joined FanNation and began writing All49ers. In addition, he created a YouTube channel which has become the go-to place on YouTube to consume 49ers content. Cohn's channel typically generates roughly 3.5 million viewers per month, while the 49ers' official YouTube channel generates roughly 1.5 million viewers per month. Cohn live streams almost every day and posts videos hourly during the football season. Cohn is committed to asking the questions that 49ers fans want answered, and providing the most honest and interactive coverage in the country. His loyalty is to the reader and the viewer, not the team or any player or coach. Cohn is a new-age multimedia journalist with an old-school mentality, because his father is Lowell Cohn, the legendary sports columnist for the San Francisco Chronicle from 1979 to 1993. The two have a live podcast every Tuesday. Grant Cohn grew up in Oakland and studied English Literature at UCLA from 2006 to 2010. He currently lives in Oakland with his wife.

Home/News