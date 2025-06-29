All 49ers

Will 49ers Rookie Mykel Williams be a Disappointment?

The 49ers think they got a steal when they took Mykel Williams with the 11th pick in the Draft this year.

Grant Cohn

May 9, 2025; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Mikel Williams (98) works out during the teamís rookie minicamp. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images
May 9, 2025; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Mikel Williams (98) works out during the teamís rookie minicamp. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images
That's because he was injured last season at Georgia. He still played, but his performance was compromised, and he didn't put up big numbers. Had he been healthy, he might have gone top five. Instead, he fell to the 49ers.

Unfortunately for them, he's injured again. This time, it's his hamstring, and it forced him to miss half of OTAs and all of mandatory minicamp. Suddenly, he looks like a project who's behind the curve, at least for his rookie season.

That's why Bleacher Report says Williams may be a disappointment.

"The idea of Mykel Williams is far more intriguing than the actual player," writes Bleacher Report's Brent Sobleski.

"Entering last season, Williams was a darkhorse candidate to emerge as the No. 1 overall pick, as another former Georgia Bulldog in Travon Walker did three years earlier. Williams never quite reached that level, with the San Francisco 49ers eventually selecting him with this year's 11th overall draft pick.

"Williams switch from an interior defender to full-time edge defender was a driving force behind the lofty projection. It happened to a degree, though the defensive lineman still found himself lined up in an 4i (inside shoulder of the offensive tackle) quite often. His sack numbers didn't dramatically increase, either. To be fair, Williams dealt with a high-ankle sprain that he suffered in Georgia's first game of the 2025 campaign.

"Still, his development as a pass-rusher remains in its early stages."

Sobleski is absolutely correct about Williams. He lacks a go-to move as a pass-rusher and probably will struggle one-on-one against quality NFL offensive tackles early in his career. That's why the 49ers probably will move him to defensive tackle on passing downs -- to match him up against guards. In addition, expect Robert Saleh to free up Williams on stunts, loops and games.

Playing opposite Nick Bosa should give Williams advantageous matchups for the first time in his life. I'm more optimistic about him than Sobleski is.

Grant Cohn
GRANT COHN

Grant Cohn has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily since 2011. He spent the first nine years of his career with the Santa Rosa Press Democrat where he wrote the Inside the 49ers blog and covered famous coaches and athletes such as Jim Harbaugh, Colin Kaepernick and Patrick Willis. In 2012, Inside the 49ers won Sports Blog of the Year from the Peninsula Press Club. In 2020, Cohn joined FanNation and began writing All49ers. In addition, he created a YouTube channel which has become the go-to place on YouTube to consume 49ers content. Cohn's channel typically generates roughly 3.5 million viewers per month, while the 49ers' official YouTube channel generates roughly 1.5 million viewers per month. Cohn live streams almost every day and posts videos hourly during the football season. Cohn is committed to asking the questions that 49ers fans want answered, and providing the most honest and interactive coverage in the country. His loyalty is to the reader and the viewer, not the team or any player or coach. Cohn is a new-age multimedia journalist with an old-school mentality, because his father is Lowell Cohn, the legendary sports columnist for the San Francisco Chronicle from 1979 to 1993. The two have a live podcast every Tuesday. Grant Cohn grew up in Oakland and studied English Literature at UCLA from 2006 to 2010. He currently lives in Oakland with his wife.

