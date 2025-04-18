Will the 49ers Shock People with their 1st Pick in the NFL Draft?
Most people expect the 49ers to take an offensive lineman or a defensive lineman with their first-round pick this year. But these are 49ers we're talking about, and they like to keep us on our toes.
Let's review some 49ers history.
In 2019, they lost the Super Bowl with Jimmy Garoppolo as their quarterback.
In 2020, Garoppolo got injured, the 49ers went 3-3 with him on the field and his passer rating was 92.4.
Then in 2021, a month before the Draft, the 49ers traded up for the No. 3 pick and eventually took a quarterback.
Now, let's cut to the present.
In 2023, the 49ers lost the Super Bowl with Brock Purdy as their quarterback.
In 2024, Purdy got injured, the 49ers went 6-9 with him on the field and his passer rating was 96.1.
Does that mean the 49ers have the urge to take another quarterback?
When they traded up for Trey Lance, they didn't get rid of Garoppolo -- the 49ers kept both of them on the team for two seasons. They could do the same thing now if they were to trade up for a quarterback or draft one who falls to them.
According to reports, the 49ers aren't close to finalizing an extension with Purdy, who seems to want more than the 49ers are willing to pay him at this time. They could change their minds eventually and give Purdy everything he wants, or they could draft a quarterback such as Shedeur Sanders or Jaxson Dart next week and force Purdy to play out his rookie contract.
Given the 49ers history, I wouldn't rule anything out.