Matt Maiocco Says 49ers Aren't Close to Finalizing Brock Purdy Deal
It seems we're looking at another prolonged contract negotiation this offseason.
The 49ers, who aren't exactly known for getting deals done quickly with their best players, aren't close to finalizing an extension with quarterback Brock Purdy according to Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area.
"The latest is that the 49ers have made an offer. It's kind of sitting out there," Maiocco said on KNBR in San Francisco. "Brock Purdy and his camp—and I don't know how much involved Brock is. I'm sure the agent is shielding him from a lot of this stuff. But the offer the 49ers have made isn't one that Brock Purdy's side is inclined to take at this point, nor will they.
"So it's just a matter of trying to find that right number. I think Purdy's camp, it feels like the market is set. The market is what it is, and they believe that he's earned it. You know, Jed York referred to Brock Purdy a couple of weeks ago as a top-10 quarterback, so we'll see how this plays out.
"But right now, from my understanding, it doesn't sound like anything's close. There will still be, I'm sure, a few more offers exchanged here in the coming weeks. Everybody seems to be confident that it'll get done eventually, but it's just kind of this back and forth.
"I'm not sure that there's a lot more that could happen on the quarterback market that would change how this deal would be structured or the average per year or the signing bonus money. So, it's a process, and nothing much has changed over the last couple of weeks."
Once again, it sounds like the 49ers are in a game of chicken. They don't want to budge from their current offer and Purdy's agent doesn't want to budge, either. So this probably will drag out until September. And that's when the 49ers typically fold and give into the player's demands.
We'll see if they hang tough this time around.