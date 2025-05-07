Will the 49ers Sign Cornerback Asante Samuel Jr.?
The 49ers might not be done making moves.
Last week, they signed offensive tackle D.J. Humphries and tight end Ross Dwelley. Now, they could turn their attention to defense, as NFL.com's Jeffri Chadiha suggests the 49ers should sign free agent cornerback Asante Samuel Jr.
"San Francisco makes sense for Samuel for two reasons," writes Chadiha. "One is that he’s likely to be available at a very affordable price now that the draft has passed. The other is that the 49ers are thin at cornerback -- they lost Charvarius Ward, Rock Ya-Sin and Isaac Yiadom from last year’s team -- and play a zone-heavy system that could allow Samuel to flourish. The big knocks on Samuel after his four seasons with the Chargers were his tackling and lack of consistency in press coverage.
"He also dealt with a lingering neck/shoulder injury that limited him to four games last season (and continued to dog him earlier this offseason). If the 49ers could land Samuel on a one-year, prove-it deal, he might flourish under defensive coordinator Robert Saleh and create a chance for a massive long-term deal. Samuel is only 25 and one of the best remaining free agents on the market. This could be a win-win for both sides."
Chadiha is correct that the 49ers lost Ward, Ya-Sin and Yiadom. But they also signed Tre Brown and drafted nickelback Upton Stout in Round 3. It seems clear that the 49ers drafted Stout so early because they want him to start at nickel. So I don't think the 49ers will be in the market for an injured cornerback who struggles against the run.
Every defensive player the 49ers have added this offseason has been a run-stuffing menace.