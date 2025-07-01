Will the 49ers Sign Free Agent Cornerback Asante Samuel Jr.?
This should be a no-brainer.
The 49ers need a cornerback -- that's why they tried to sign Damon Arnette last week. Fortunately for the 49ers, there are cornerbacks much better than Arnette who are still available. Cornerbacks such as Asante Samuel Jr.
Samuel is just 25. The Chargers drafted him in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft. The 49ers actually could have taken him, but they took Aaron Banks instead. Now, Banks is on the Packers, and the 49ers have a chance to sign one of the best cornerbacks remaining on the free agent market, according to ESPN.
"Samuel has a playmaking mentality at cornerback, with the foot quickness and sudden closing speed to break on the ball," writes ESPN's Matt Bowen. "A shoulder injury limited Samuel to four games last season, but he has six interceptions and 26 pass breakups in his four years with the Chargers."
Signing Samuel would allow the 49ers to move Deommodore Lenoir back to the slot where he's at his best. In addition, Samuel would allow rookie third-round pick Upton Stout to develop slowly. Because if the 49ers don't sign Samuel, then Stout will have to play right away. And if he's not ready, the 49ers' No. 3 cornerback will be Tre Brown, who gave up a quarterback rating of 124 on the Seahawks last season. Not great.
The 49ers have $46 million in cap space -- more than enough to sign Samuel. They just need their owners to greenlight the signing.
Don't be cheap.