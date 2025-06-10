All 49ers

Will the 49ers Sign Free Agent Safety Jordan Whitehead?

The weakest position group on the 49ers currently is safety.

Grant Cohn

Sep 29, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Jordan Whitehead (3) against the Philadelphia Eagles during the second half at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images / Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images
They let Talanoa Hufanga walk during free agency. And his replacement, Malik Mustapha, has a torn ACL. So the starters currently are Ji'Ayir Brown, who missed OTAs with an ankle injury, and Jason Pinnock, who signed a one-year deal with the 49ers this offseason.

That's why Bleacher Report says the 49ers should sign free agent safety Jordan Whitehead.

"Just two years ago, Whitehead logged a career-high four interceptions and tied a personal-best nine pass breakups with the New York Jets," writes Bleacher Report's Moe Moton. "He didn't force any turnovers with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last season, but a reunion with Robert Saleh could lead to another highly productive year.

"As the Jets head coach, Saleh saw Whitehead perform at his best with the help of his former defensive coordinator, Jeff Ulbrich. The 49ers need a placeholder in one of their starting safety spots as Malik Mustapha recovers from a torn ACL.

"Mustapha went down in January, so he's likely to miss several weeks in the upcoming season. Whitehead, who's already familiar with Saleh's system, could step in as a spot starter."

I'm guessing Saleh would like to sign Whitehead, but I'm not sure how much more money the 49ers owners want to spend this offseason. They just gave up extremely lucrative contract extensions to Brock Purdy, George Kittle and Fred Warner plus they traded for Bryce Huff who isn't cheap. They currently rank third in cash spending for 2025. They might not want to spend anymore.

