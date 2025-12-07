One player the 49ers should extend as soon as the season ends
The 49ers have a few players who will be eligible to sign extensions as soon as the regular season ends in a few weeks. But only one of them truly is worth the financial commitment.
Dee Winters, Darrell Luter Jr., Robert Beal and Ji'Ayir Brown all will be eligible for extensions starting in January. Luter and Beal are backups who probably won't be on the team in a couple years.
Winters is the starting weakside linebacker -- he inherited the job after the 49ers let Dre Greenlaw sign with the Denver Broncos. The 49ers were concerned about Greenlaw's injury history, but he currently is healthy and the highest-graded player on the Broncos defense according to Pro Football Focus.
Meanwhile, WInters' play has fallen off a cliff since Fred Warner dislocated and fractured his ankle in Week 6. It seems that Warner helped Winters be at the right place at the right time on the field. Without Warner's guidance, Winters seems lost. And considering the 49ers drafted weakside linebacker Nick Martin in Round 3 this season, the 49ers have no reason to extend Winters. They have his replacement already on the roster.
The player the 49ers should extend is Ji'Ayir Brown. He's a former third-round pick who played well as a rookie, intercepted Patrick Mahomes in the Super Bowl, struggled in his second season under his second defensive coordinator, Nick Sorensen, and now has revived his career under his third defensive coordinator, Robert Saleh.
Brown currently is the highest-graded player on the 49ers defense who has played at least 500 snaps. That's because he can line up in the box, at free safety, in the slot, he can intercept passes, he's good against the run and he can blitz. He's extremely well-rounded. He's similar to Talanoa Hufanga, who's having a terrific season for the Broncos.
The longer the 49ers wait to extend Brown, the more expensive he will become. This past offseason, Hufanga signed a three-year, $39 million deal with Denver. Granted, he's a former All Pro. Still, he tore his ACL in 2023 and still got all that money in free agency.
If the 49ers extend Brown this offseason, they might save some money and get him for less than $10 million per season. And then they'd have a second quality veteran defensive back alongside Deommodore Lenoir.
If the 49ers don't extend Brown, the alternative is to replace him eventually with Marques Sigle, who was dreadful this season, or to draft another safety.
Easier to keep Brown. They can afford him. No reason to complicate things.
Grant Cohn has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily since 2011. He spent the first nine years of his career with the Santa Rosa Press Democrat where he wrote the Inside the 49ers blog and covered famous coaches and athletes such as Jim Harbaugh, Colin Kaepernick and Patrick Willis. In 2012, Inside the 49ers won Sports Blog of the Year from the Peninsula Press Club. In 2020, Cohn joined FanNation and began writing All49ers. In addition, he created a YouTube channel which has become the go-to place on YouTube to consume 49ers content. Cohn's channel typically generates roughly 3.5 million viewers per month, while the 49ers' official YouTube channel generates roughly 1.5 million viewers per month. Cohn live streams almost every day and posts videos hourly during the football season. Cohn is committed to asking the questions that 49ers fans want answered, and providing the most honest and interactive coverage in the country. His loyalty is to the reader and the viewer, not the team or any player or coach. Cohn is a new-age multimedia journalist with an old-school mentality, because his father is Lowell Cohn, the legendary sports columnist for the San Francisco Chronicle from 1979 to 1993. The two have a live podcast every Tuesday. Grant Cohn grew up in Oakland and studied English Literature at UCLA from 2006 to 2010. He currently lives in Oakland with his wife.Follow grantcohn