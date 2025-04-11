Will the 49ers Sign Veteran Kicker Matt Gay?
A veteran kicker just became available on the free-agent market.
The Indianapolis Colts released Matt Gay on Thursday. Should the 49ers sign him to compete with Jake Moody and possibly replace him next season?
Gay, 31, was the Buccaneers' fifth-round pick in 2019. In 2021, he went to a Pro Bowl with the Rams. But in the past two seasons with the Colts, he has made just 82.1 percent of his field goal attempts despite playing his home games indoors. Even the above picture of him is a picture of him missing a field goal.
Unfortunately for the 49ers, Moody was even worse last season.
In 2024, Moody missed a whopping 29.4 percent of his field goal attempts. To be fair, he suffered a high-ankle sprain midseason and when he returned, he was noticeably worse. Still, his issues have seemed mostly mental since the 49ers drafted him in Round 3 of the 2023 Draft.
Moody has an extremely powerful leg and he was accurate and clutch in college. But so far in the NFL, he seems like a headcase who can't handle the pressure of being such a high draft pick. Maybe he needs a change of scenery. Or, maybe he needs competition to bring out the best in him.
If Moody is as talented as the 49ers believe he is, he should be able to beat out Matt Gay, no problem.
I like the idea of the 49ers signing Gay. What exactly do they have to lose?