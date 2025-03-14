Will 49ers Spend Another High Draft Pick on a Running Back this Year?
Running back is one of the most underrated needs on the 49ers.
When Christian McCaffrey isn't healthy, they generally don't win. And they don't know if he can stay healthy anymore. They hope he can stay healthy, but they must be prepared to play long stretches of games without him. And they don't have another running back who has proven he can carry the load week in and week out as a starter.
Jordan Mason is a promising young talent who runs extremely hard, but he got injured twice last season he never has been a bell-cow running back -- not even in college. He always split time with another running back.
Same goes for Isaac Guerendo. He's a good backup running back, but he hasn't shown he can hold up as a starter. He never has run the ball more than 132 times in a season, and that includes six years of college.
Which brings us to this year's draft. Don't be surprised if the 49ers take one of the top running backs this year. They need someone who has proven he can carry a heavy workload because they're a run-first team. They can spend as much money as they want on wide receivers and a quarterback, but they generally win when they run more than they pass.
Iowa's Kaleb Johnson and Arizona State's Cam Skattebo are two running backs the 49ers might like. Both are bellcows who fit the outside-zone blocking scheme and catch passes.
Read more
Subscribe to Grant Cohn's YouTube channel