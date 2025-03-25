Will the 49ers Trade for Bengals DE Trey Hendrickson?
Trey Hendrick wants a contract extension and the Bengals have given him permission to seek a trade. Will the 49ers get him?
We know the 49ers tried to sign Joey Bosa before he ultimately joined the Buffalo Bills. And before the 49ers tried to sign Bosa, they released Leonard Floyd. So they desperately need someone to replace him.
Hendrickson is much better than Floyd and Joey Bosa. In fact, Hendrickson is even better than Nick Bosa. Check the stats. In the past two seasons, Hendrickson has 35 sacks while Bosa has just 19.5.
If the 49ers were to trade for Hendrickson, they probably would have the best pair of edge rushers in the NFL. They also would have possibly the most expensive pair of edge rushers depending on the extension the 49ers would give Hendrickson after trading for him.
And that's why the 49ers probably won't trade for Hendrickson. They certainly would love to have him, but they've earmarked most of their cash this year for Brock Purdy's contract extension -- they probably can't pay him and Hendrickson at the same time. They'd have to pick one or the other. And it seems the 49ers are committed to Purdy. At least for now.
If something shocking happens and the 49ers trade Purdy before the Draft, then they absolutely could trade for Hendrickson. Would they rather have him and Mac Jones or just Purdy? Probably just Purdy, but you never know.
Hendrickson is that good. He'd instantly be the 49ers' best player.