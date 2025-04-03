Will the 49ers Trade Brock Purdy to the Titans on Draft Night?
If the Brock Purdy negotiation mirrors the Brandon Aiyuk negotiation, the 49ers just might trade Purdy on draft night.
Here's a quick refresher on the Aiyuk negotiation.
Aiyuk insisted that he was worth $30 million per season while the 49ers wanted to pay him a couple million dollars less per season. Eventually, the 49ers gave Aiyuk permission to seek a trade, and he found multiple teams that were willing to pay him what he wanted.
So the 49ers almost traded Aiyuk just before the season started. They were on the phone with the Steelers finalizing a deal when Kyle Shanahan literally an into the 49ers' front office to stop the move.
Which brings us back to Purdy.
Purdy's agent seems to think his client is worth $60 million per season simply because that's what the Cowboys pay Dak Prescott. The 49ers probably are willing to pay him $50 million per season, but $60 million per could be too much.
If Purdy and his agent refuse to budge, the 49ers could give them permission to seek a trade. And the Tennessee Titans just might be interested.
The Titans currently own the No. 1 pick in the upcoming draft and are expected to take Miami quarterback Cam Ward. But most draft analysts agree that Ward isn't the best prospect in the draft -- Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter.
So instead of drafting Ward, the Titans could draft Carter and trade for Purdy. They would send a first-round pick this year and a conditional second-rounder next year that could become a first-rounder if the Titans make the playoffs and Purdy stays healthy.
And then the 49ers could sign Aaron Rodgers to a one-year deal, or they could make Mac Jones the starter for 2025. Or they could trade for Kirk Cousins. Or they could draft Shedeur Sanders.
The 49ers have so many options that are better than paying Purdy $60 million per season.
Let's see which option they choose.