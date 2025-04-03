All 49ers

Will the 49ers Trade Brock Purdy to the Titans on Draft Night?

If Purdy and his agent refuse to budge, the 49ers could give them permission to seek a trade. And the Tennessee Titans just might be interested.

Grant Cohn

Dec 30, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) during the game against the Detroit Lions at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images
Dec 30, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) during the game against the Detroit Lions at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images / Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images
In this story:

If the Brock Purdy negotiation mirrors the Brandon Aiyuk negotiation, the 49ers just might trade Purdy on draft night.

Here's a quick refresher on the Aiyuk negotiation.

Aiyuk insisted that he was worth $30 million per season while the 49ers wanted to pay him a couple million dollars less per season. Eventually, the 49ers gave Aiyuk permission to seek a trade, and he found multiple teams that were willing to pay him what he wanted.

So the 49ers almost traded Aiyuk just before the season started. They were on the phone with the Steelers finalizing a deal when Kyle Shanahan literally an into the 49ers' front office to stop the move.

Which brings us back to Purdy.

Purdy's agent seems to think his client is worth $60 million per season simply because that's what the Cowboys pay Dak Prescott. The 49ers probably are willing to pay him $50 million per season, but $60 million per could be too much.

If Purdy and his agent refuse to budge, the 49ers could give them permission to seek a trade. And the Tennessee Titans just might be interested.

The Titans currently own the No. 1 pick in the upcoming draft and are expected to take Miami quarterback Cam Ward. But most draft analysts agree that Ward isn't the best prospect in the draft -- Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter.

So instead of drafting Ward, the Titans could draft Carter and trade for Purdy. They would send a first-round pick this year and a conditional second-rounder next year that could become a first-rounder if the Titans make the playoffs and Purdy stays healthy.

And then the 49ers could sign Aaron Rodgers to a one-year deal, or they could make Mac Jones the starter for 2025. Or they could trade for Kirk Cousins. Or they could draft Shedeur Sanders.

The 49ers have so many options that are better than paying Purdy $60 million per season.

Let's see which option they choose.

More 49ers news

feed

Published
Grant Cohn
GRANT COHN

Grant Cohn has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily since 2011. He spent the first nine years of his career with the Santa Rosa Press Democrat where he wrote the Inside the 49ers blog and covered famous coaches and athletes such as Jim Harbaugh, Colin Kaepernick and Patrick Willis. In 2012, Inside the 49ers won Sports Blog of the Year from the Peninsula Press Club. In 2020, Cohn joined FanNation and began writing All49ers. In addition, he created a YouTube channel which has become the go-to place on YouTube to consume 49ers content. Cohn's channel typically generates roughly 3.5 million viewers per month, while the 49ers' official YouTube channel generates roughly 1.5 million viewers per month. Cohn live streams almost every day and posts videos hourly during the football season. Cohn is committed to asking the questions that 49ers fans want answered, and providing the most honest and interactive coverage in the country. His loyalty is to the reader and the viewer, not the team or any player or coach. Cohn is a new-age multimedia journalist with an old-school mentality, because his father is Lowell Cohn, the legendary sports columnist for the San Francisco Chronicle from 1979 to 1993. The two have a live podcast every Tuesday. Grant Cohn grew up in Oakland and studied English Literature at UCLA from 2006 to 2010. He currently lives in Oakland with his wife.

Home/News