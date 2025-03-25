Will the 49ers Trade Down in Round 1 of the NFL Draft?
The 49ers have 11 draft picks this year, and even that might not be enough.
They just lost nine starters in the past month and replaced none of them in free agency. In no particular order, they need to draft two defensive tackles, two defensive ends, two linebackers, two offensive linemen, a running back, a tight end, a wide receiver, a cornerback and a free safety.
Those are 13 needs.
Which means the 49ers' best move could be to trade down in Round 1.
Of course, if the top-ranked offensive tackle (Armand Membou), linebacker (Jalon Walker) or defensive tackle (Mason Graham) is available, the 49ers could just take them. Otherwise, they would benefit from trading down five to 10 spots and picking up another Day 2 draft pick which they could use to take a potential Day 1 starter.
It's possible the 49ers are targeting an Oregon Duck in Round 1 -- either defensive tackle Derrick Harmon or left tackle Josh Conerly Jr. In each case, the 49ers probably could trade down 10 spots and still get Harmon or Conerly.
Then on Day 2, instead of having three picks, the 49ers would have four or five, which would give them a chance to actually compete in 2025.
The caliber of prospect the 49ers can get with the 11th pick doesn't seem much different from the caliber of prospect the 49ers could get with the 21st pick. So why not trade down once or twice and give yourself as many opportunities as possible? It's not like the 49ers have a perfect draft record.
They miss lots of picks, too.