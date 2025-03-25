All 49ers

Will the 49ers Trade Down in Round 1 of the NFL Draft?

The 49ers have 11 draft picks this year, and even that might not be enough.

Grant Cohn

Dec 1, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; San Francisco 49ers General Manager John Lynch on the field before a game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images
Dec 1, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; San Francisco 49ers General Manager John Lynch on the field before a game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images
In this story:

The 49ers have 11 draft picks this year, and even that might not be enough.

They just lost nine starters in the past month and replaced none of them in free agency. In no particular order, they need to draft two defensive tackles, two defensive ends, two linebackers, two offensive linemen, a running back, a tight end, a wide receiver, a cornerback and a free safety.

Those are 13 needs.

Which means the 49ers' best move could be to trade down in Round 1.

Of course, if the top-ranked offensive tackle (Armand Membou), linebacker (Jalon Walker) or defensive tackle (Mason Graham) is available, the 49ers could just take them. Otherwise, they would benefit from trading down five to 10 spots and picking up another Day 2 draft pick which they could use to take a potential Day 1 starter.

It's possible the 49ers are targeting an Oregon Duck in Round 1 -- either defensive tackle Derrick Harmon or left tackle Josh Conerly Jr. In each case, the 49ers probably could trade down 10 spots and still get Harmon or Conerly.

Then on Day 2, instead of having three picks, the 49ers would have four or five, which would give them a chance to actually compete in 2025.

The caliber of prospect the 49ers can get with the 11th pick doesn't seem much different from the caliber of prospect the 49ers could get with the 21st pick. So why not trade down once or twice and give yourself as many opportunities as possible? It's not like the 49ers have a perfect draft record.

They miss lots of picks, too.

More 49ers news

feed

Published
Grant Cohn
GRANT COHN

Grant Cohn has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily since 2011. He spent the first nine years of his career with the Santa Rosa Press Democrat where he wrote the Inside the 49ers blog and covered famous coaches and athletes such as Jim Harbaugh, Colin Kaepernick and Patrick Willis. In 2012, Inside the 49ers won Sports Blog of the Year from the Peninsula Press Club. In 2020, Cohn joined FanNation and began writing All49ers. In addition, he created a YouTube channel which has become the go-to place on YouTube to consume 49ers content. Cohn's channel typically generates roughly 3.5 million viewers per month, while the 49ers' official YouTube channel generates roughly 1.5 million viewers per month. Cohn live streams almost every day and posts videos hourly during the football season. Cohn is committed to asking the questions that 49ers fans want answered, and providing the most honest and interactive coverage in the country. His loyalty is to the reader and the viewer, not the team or any player or coach. Cohn is a new-age multimedia journalist with an old-school mentality, because his father is Lowell Cohn, the legendary sports columnist for the San Francisco Chronicle from 1979 to 1993. The two have a live podcast every Tuesday. Grant Cohn grew up in Oakland and studied English Literature at UCLA from 2006 to 2010. He currently lives in Oakland with his wife.

Home/News