Why the 49ers Might Draft an Oregon Duck in Round 1 this Year
Sometimes, you need to go back to what works.
For the Eagles, that means drafting players from the University of Georgia. They've taken five in the first four rounds the past three years and probably will pick another one this year.
Meanwhile, the 49ers have had success drafting players from Oregon. We're talking Arik Armstead, DeForest Buckner and Deommodore Lenoir most recently. In fact, the only excellent defensive tackles the 49ers have drafted in the past 30 years have been Buckner and Armstead.
Which brings us to this year's draft. The 49ers desperately need to take a defensive tackle and an offensive tackle, and Oregon happens to provide a first-round prospect at each position: defensive tackle Derrick Harmon and offensive tackle Josh Conerly Jr.
Harmon is similar to Armstead when Armstead was young. Both are tall players with long arms who are excellent against the run and fit the 49ers' Wide 9 defensive front. In addition, both push the pocket and generate lots of pressure on the quarterback.
Conerly Jr. played left tackle the past two seasons for Oregon -- he is similar to 49ers left tackle Trent Williams.
Assuming Williams doesn't retire this offseason, the 49ers might be inclined to draft Harmon over Conerly with the 11th pick. Harmon would be a plug-and-play Day 1 starter who would greatly improve the 49ers defensive immediately.
But if Williams decides to retire, the 49ers could decide to draft Conerly with the 11th pick. Because of all the offensive tackle prospects in this year's draft, Conerly might be the only true left tackle prospect.
Either way, the 49ers can't go wrong drafting a Duck in Round 1.