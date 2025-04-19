All 49ers

Will the 49ers Trade for Eagles Edge Rusher Bryce Huff?

The 49ers might be interested in Huff.

Grant Cohn

Oct 13, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Bryce Huff (0) against the Cleveland Browns at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images
The Eagles are desperately trying to unload edge rusher Bryce Huff from their roster. Should the 49ers take him off their hands?

The Eagles signed Huff last year to a three-year, $51 million contract and he was a flop. No nicer way to put it. He missed five games, started only six, recorded a mere 2.5 sacks and wilted against the run. Now of course they want to move him and his horrendous contract.

The 49ers might be interested in Huff. That's because Robert Saleh coached Huff on the Jets from 2021 to 2023. And in 2023, Huff recorded 10 sacks as a pass-rush specialist who didn't start. It was a contract year for him and he knocked it out of the park. After he got paid, he went back to being the unproductive one-trick pony he was before his contract year.

So sure, the 49ers probably could get Huff for a fourth- or fifth-round pick. But do they really want to pay all that money for a player who had one good year and offers absolutely nothing against the run?

Saleh knows Huff as well as anymore. If he thought Huff truly was special, the Jets would have re-signed him. They wouldn't have let him leave in free agency. I'm guessing Saleh realized Huff probably never would replicate the success he had in his contract year. And I'm guessing the Eagles recently came to the same realization.

Unfortunately for the Eagles, they realized too late, and now they're probably stuck with him.

