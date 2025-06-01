All 49ers

Will the 49ers Trade for Tyreek Hill?

The 49ers currently have more than $50 million in cap space, so they technically could fit Hill under their salary cap if ownership were willing to pay his price tag.

Jan 5, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) on the field before the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
Tyreek Hill seems to want out of Miami.

And if a team were to make the Dolphins a good offer this week, they just might trade him.

It's unclear if they 49ers want Hill, but the certainly need a wide receiver. That's because Brandon Aiyuk is recovering from a torn ACL and MCL and likely never will be as explosive as he was before the injury, Demarcus Robinson is facing a multi-game suspension to start the season Ricky Pearsall has repeatedly pulled his hamstring.

Which means the 49ers' No. 1 wide receiver is Jauan Jennings who is best suited to be a No. 2. Because he's a terrific possession receiver, but he's not explosive. That's why he'd be such a good fit next to Hill.

Pro. Football Talk's Mike Florio believes the Dolphins could start listening to trade offers for Hill on June 2.

"It makes sense for the Dolphins to consider the opportunity to get a clean slate, if someone calls," writes Florio. "The only question is whether there’s another team that would be interested in taking on Hill’s $25.85 million compensation package for 2025 — and in giving the Dolphins whatever it would take to get them to clear out a key player who may not truly believe he’s playing for a contender. And who may not truly believe quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is good enough to make the Dolphins into one."

Unfortunately, I doubt they'll want to pay for Hill after spending $39 million on Aiyuk just last season.

Grant Cohn
