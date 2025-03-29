All 49ers

Will 49ers Trade for Kirk Cousins if they don't Extend Brock Purdy?

If Purdy is twice as expensive as Cousins, is Purdy really worth it?

Grant Cohn

Dec 8, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins (18) warms up before the game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images
As general manager John Lynch said at the NFL Scouting Combine last month, there's no guarantee the 49ers will extend Brock Purdy's contract.

They'd like to extend it, but if he demands too much money, they could pursue more cost-effective options such as Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins.

Obviously, Purdy would be the best option for the 49ers if he were to accept a three-year deal worth no more than $100 million. But if he wants a five-year deal worth more than $250 million, the 49ers could send him to a team that wants to pay him that much and then trade for Cousins.

Cousins is signed through 2027, and his base salaries the next three seasons are $27.5 million, $35 million and $35 million. Which means Cousins would cost the 49ers $97.5 million for three years.

Again, Purdy would be a much better option than Cousins at that price because Purdy is 12 years younger than Cousins. But if Purdy is twice as expensive as Cousins, is Purdy really worth it?

Remember, Cousins and 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan are dear friends -- they've known each other since 2012. Shanahan is the one who drafted him. And Shanahan wanted to bring Cousins to the 49ers before the front office traded for Jimmy Garoppolo in 2017.

If the 49ers can't come to a long-term agreement with Purdy, you can bet that Cousins will be Shanahan's preferred fallback option.

I'm guessing Cousins would prefer to play for the 49ers than the Browns, the team that currently is rumored to want him.

Just saying.

