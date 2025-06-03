Will the 49ers Trade Yetur Gross-Matos Before the Season Starts?
This is odd.
Backup defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos has the sixth-highest cap hit on the 49ers this season. He takes up more cap space than Brock Purdy, Christian and Deommodore Lenor.
And yet, Gross-Matos is not essential to the team. That's because they recently drafted Mykel Williams who will start at defensive end opposite Nick Bosa, then they traded for Bryce Huff who will play defensive end on third downs while Mykel Williams moves to defensive tackle.
So what will Gross-Matos do to earn all that money? Backup Williams? It's hard to say.
That's why Bleacher Report thinks the 49ers should consider trading Gross-Matos before the season starts.
"With Bryce Huff coming to town, the 49ers could deem edge-rusher Yetur Gross-Matos expendable," writes Bleacher Report's Gary Davenport. "Gross-Matos had four sacks last season in his first season with the 49ers, but three of those sacks came in one game. He also had a career-low 19 total tackles.
"Dealing Gross-Matos isn’t going to get the Niners more than a late-round draft pick. But the former second-round pick is still just 27, and an NFL team looking to add depth on the edge could believe that they can coax better football out of Gross-Matos in a new home."
While Gross-Matos certainly seems expendable, I doubt the 49ers will trade him. And that's because they're already extremely thin on the defensive line after cutting Javon Hargrave, Maliek Collins and Leonard Floyd. They're relying on three rookies to make big contributions right away, which means they might need Gross-Matos for one more year.
Expect him to be extremely expensive insurance in case Mykel Williams is ineffective.