49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk Posts Picture of Commanders Practice Tape on TikTok

Grant Cohn

Dec 24, 2022; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk (11) catches the ball during the third quarter against the Washington Commanders at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports
This is getting ridiculous.

Every few days, Brandon Aiyuk does something on social media to remind people that he's unhappy with the pace of his contract negotiations with the 49ers. Just a couple of weeks ago he went on The Pivot Podcast with Ryan Clark and said that while his first choice is to sign a lucrative extension with the 49ers, he would be happy to play for the Washington Commanders or the Pittsburgh Steelers as well.

Now, Aiyuk just posted a still image of the Commanders' practice film. If you didn't know better, you'd almost think he's on their team and learning their offense.

Of course, he's still under contract with the 49ers and most likely got the Commanders film from Washington quarterback Jayden Daniels, who is one of Aiyuk's closest friends -- they played together at Arizona State. If anyone were to ask Aiyuk why he posted this image to his TikTok, he can always say he was just supporting his friend.

But we know he'd be open to play for Washington. And by posting a picture of their practice, he almost seems like he's begging the 49ers to trade him to the Commanders so he can play with his friend. Or it's been a few days since Aiyuk was in the news and he wants people to talk about him some more because he has come to love the attention he has received this offseason.

Either way, it seems highly unlikely that the 49ers will trade Aiyuk to Washington or anywhere this year.

Grant Cohn

