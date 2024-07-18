Will Brandon Aiyuk Hold Out of 49ers Training Camp?
The 49ers think they hold all the leverage in their contract negotiations with Brandon Aiyuk, but what if he were to hold out from training camp?
He just requested a trade a few days ago and the 49ers didn't grant him one or extend his contract, so it's highly likely that Aiyuk will hold out just as Nick Bosa held out last year. Remember, Bosa skipped OTAs, minicamp, training camp and the preseason before finally agreeing to a contract extension four days before the start of the regular season. Which means Bosa never went through a full practice before his first game. He merely went through a walkthrough.
And Bosa never quite was himself last year. Even he admitted that skipping training camp negatively impacted his play both against the run and pass. His elite pass-rush technique wasn't so elite last season. In fact, it was ordinary, which just goes to show how important training camp is.
So if Aiyuk holds out, how will his absence affect his elite route running? And if his route-running takes a step back because he hasn't practiced it, how effective will he be? He's not fast enough to simply run by cornerbacks. He's a technician who needs to hone his craft on an NFL practice field.
And what happens when he finally returns to the team? If he signs his extension four days before the season opener as Bosa did, will Aiyuk be in football shape? Or will he pull a hamstring right away?
Until something changes, Aiyuk Watch will be the no. 1 story in 49ers training camp.