Will Brock Purdy be the 49ers' MVP in 2024?

If the 49ers dial back McCaffrey's touches as they should and balance out their offense by calling more passes, Purdy absolutely could be the team's MVP next season. In fact, he could be the MVP of the entire NFL.

Feb 7, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) speaks during a press conference before Super Bowl LVIII at Hilton Lake Las Vegas Resort and Spa. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
For the past two seasons, the 49ers MVP unquestionably has been Christian McCaffrey. But Brock Purdy hasn't been far behind.

In 2023, McCaffrey finished third in the NFL's MVP voting and Purdy finished fourth. Which makes sense considering McCaffrey led the entire NFL in touches while Purdy and the 49ers passing game ranked dead last in pass attempts per game. But 2024 could be different.

McCaffrey just turned 28 and has a whopping 798 touches the past two seasons -- the 49ers need to be cautious with him this year. Meanwhile, Purdy is only 24 years old and will be eligible next year for a contract extension that will make him one of the highest-paid players in the league.

Purdy has earned the right to throw more passes -- he led the entire NFL in passer rating last season. And he has the best receiving corps in the league according to Pro Football Focus.

No quarterback has better numbers than Purdy since he became a starting quarterback. If he shows he can be just as efficient while throwing more passes, he'll get more respect. Won't be seen as a complementary piece in his own offense anymore.

The 49ers need to know exactly what Purdy can be when they rely on him to carry the offense before they extend his contract. This season is the perfect time to find out.

