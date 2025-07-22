Will Brock Purdy bounce back after signing mega deal with the 49ers?
Brock Purdy hasn't been the same quarterback since he lost the Super Bowl.
Before that game, he had arguably the best performance of his career in the 49ers' NFC Championship win over the Detroit Lions. The 49ers were down by 17 at halftime and he led the team all the way back.
But in the Super Bowl, he lost a close game in which he was leading late. Since then, he has lost almost every close game he has been in. Including the Super Bowl, Purdy is 2-6 in his last eight one-score games. And yet, the 49ers gave him a five-year, $265 million contract anyway.
They think last year was an aberration, and maybe they're right. But when you look at his numbers, you see some troubling trends.
For three seasons in a row, his touchdown percentage has gone down while his interception percentage has gone up. Last season, his 2.6 interception percentage was above the league average of 2.2, and his 4.4 touchdown percentage was below the league average of 4.5.
What's more, Purdy struggles in the clutch. He never has thrown a touchdown pass in the last five minutes of a one-score game, his career passer rating during the fourth quarter of one-score games is 70.9, and his career passer rating in the last two minutes of the half is 79.9.
Purdy and the 49ers blew out lots of teams early in his career because he was so cheap and they were so talented. Now, he's the seventh-highest-paid player in the NFL, and the team around him isn't nearly as good as it was two years ago, which means they're going to be in lots of close games. And teams pay quarterbacks more than $50 million per season to win those games more than they lose them.
We'll see if Purdy can justify his massive contract this season. He certainly didn't last season.