Will Fred Warner Show Up to 49ers OTAs without an Extension?
Brock Purdy and George Kittle aren't the only 49ers who need contract extensions this offseason.
Fred Warner needs one, too. He's coming off his third consecutive first-team All Pro season, and his fourth in the past five seasons. He's the best linebacker in football and he just turned 28 in November.
But Warner no longer is the highest-paid linebacker in the NFL -- Roquan Smith is. In addition, Warner has zero guaranteed money left on his contract. Finally, his cap number for 2025 is more than $29 million, which is exorbitant. So it's also in the 49ers' interest to extend his contract.
But will they extend it before Phase 1 of OTAs begin on April 1?
I'm guessing they won't. Year after year, the 49ers have shown they're more concerned about winning negotiations with their best players than getting them on the field for the entire offseason workout program.
That doesn't mean the 49ers won't give Warner an extension. They almost always capitulate eventually. But the past few seasons, the capitulation has occurred in September, not April. See: Nick Bosa, Brandon Aiyuk and Trent Williams. The only player who got an extension before training camp started was Christian McCaffrey, and his extension was a mere two-year deal.
Warner probably wants a four-year deal. Why wouldn't he? He's the best. Which means the extension probably will take a long time to finalize and he probably will hold out until it's done. Because if he were to trip over a blade of grass and tear his ACL, he wouldn't get an extension.
Warner must be extremely careful.