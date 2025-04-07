All 49ers

Will George Kittle Show Up to 49ers OTAs Without an Extension?

It's a reset year, not an all-in year.

Grant Cohn

Mar 3, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; San Francisco 49's tight end George Kittle watches a game between the Houston Rockets and Oklahoma City Thunder during the second half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images
Mar 3, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; San Francisco 49's tight end George Kittle watches a game between the Houston Rockets and Oklahoma City Thunder during the second half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images / Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images
In this story:

The 49ers have to decide how badly they want George Kittle to attend OTAs this year.

The Arizona Cardinals clearly want Trey McBride to attend their OTAs -- that's why they just got his extension finalized. They're serious about contending this year. Are the 49ers?

They just gutted their roster so they could save enough cash to extend Kittle and Brock Purdy. However, gutting the roster cost roughly $85 million in dead cap penalties. And they signed no one of note during free agency. So it's fair to wonder just how good the 49ers truly expect to be in 2025.

It's a reset year, not an all-in year.

Which means the 49ers might not feel desperate to wrap up Kittle's extension before OTAs start. They prefer to take their time with big extensions, anyway.

Kittle is one of the leaders on the team, so having him in the facility for Phase 1 of OTAs would show the rest of the roster how serious this season is. Because Kittle would set the standard for everyone else.

In addition, having Kittle on the practice field would help other players improve, because "iron sharpens iron" as football people say. That means good players make other good players better the more they practice against each other.

Kittle most likely wants $20 million per season considering that would make him the highest-paid tight end in the NFL. McBride just signed for $19 million per season. We know the 49ers will give Kittle what he wants eventually.

So give it to him now and kick off OTAs the right way.

Read more

feed

Published
Grant Cohn
GRANT COHN

Grant Cohn has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily since 2011. He spent the first nine years of his career with the Santa Rosa Press Democrat where he wrote the Inside the 49ers blog and covered famous coaches and athletes such as Jim Harbaugh, Colin Kaepernick and Patrick Willis. In 2012, Inside the 49ers won Sports Blog of the Year from the Peninsula Press Club. In 2020, Cohn joined FanNation and began writing All49ers. In addition, he created a YouTube channel which has become the go-to place on YouTube to consume 49ers content. Cohn's channel typically generates roughly 3.5 million viewers per month, while the 49ers' official YouTube channel generates roughly 1.5 million viewers per month. Cohn live streams almost every day and posts videos hourly during the football season. Cohn is committed to asking the questions that 49ers fans want answered, and providing the most honest and interactive coverage in the country. His loyalty is to the reader and the viewer, not the team or any player or coach. Cohn is a new-age multimedia journalist with an old-school mentality, because his father is Lowell Cohn, the legendary sports columnist for the San Francisco Chronicle from 1979 to 1993. The two have a live podcast every Tuesday. Grant Cohn grew up in Oakland and studied English Literature at UCLA from 2006 to 2010. He currently lives in Oakland with his wife.

Home/News